Will not be stepping down from the film policy making committee: B Unnikrishnan

Film director and FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan on Sunday confirmed that he would not be stepping down from the film policy-making committee for Malayalam cinema. "I did not do anything wrong. I am not speaking only for actors but for everyone in the film industry; I am their voice," he told Manorama News. This follows a letter from director Vinayan to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting Unnikrishnan’s removal from the committee headed by Shaji N. Karun. Vinayan highlighted that Unnikrishnan had faced action from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) regarding his complaint.

While raising concerns about the Justice Hema Committee not calling those against whom the allegations were levelled, Unnikrishnan said that concealing reports of criminal activities by citing their confidential nature is inappropriate. Unnikrishnan emphasised that when names are disclosed, the individuals involved should be able to respond. He noted that legal action should be pursued only if absolutely necessary.

Unnikrishnan advised that sexual allegations should not be approached with preconceived notions regarding their authenticity or intentions. He highlighted that the police and legal system are equipped to address such issues and noted that once sexual allegations are made, they often spread rapidly.

Unnikrishnan also disclosed that actor Mammootty had suggested transforming the actors' organisation, AMMA, into a trade union. He commented that AMMA currently lacks the capability to handle criticism effectively and that Mohanlal does not possess the organisational skills needed for such roles.

Unnikrishnan accused director Ashiq Abu of self-righteousness, suggesting that Abu is misguided in his belief in being a true Leftist. He also mocked whether, according to Marxist theory, Aashiq would be willing to forgo cinema profits.

