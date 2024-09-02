Don’t understand why only certain actors are being named: Sheela

Veteran actor Sheela has recently addressed the Hema Committee report, which has been stirring significant discussions in the Malayalam film industry. In her response, Sheela affirmed her unwavering support for women and the challenges they face in the industry. "I know the struggles women go through to act in movies. There are some who come to cinema for financial reasons, while others are driven by their love for the craft. It is disheartening to see them struggle," she remarked.

Sheela noted that although she personally has not experienced harassment, she has heard many women on set share their unfortunate experiences. "Back then, there were neither the opportunities nor the circumstances to speak out openly. I don’t understand why only certain actors' names are being mentioned when so many are involved. If anyone is guilty, they should be punished," she said.

Sheela expressed pride in the efforts made by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) to support women in the industry. She also commended the government for appointing the Hema Committee and providing women with a platform to voice their concerns.