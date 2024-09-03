Hema Commission only sought response of female actors, overlooked other women: Bhagyalakshmi

Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi criticised the Hema Commission for overlooking a large section of women in the film industry in the report, which was published recently. The artist who also heads the women's wing of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) said only the statements of a select few women were taken into consideration. She also expressed lack of faith in the Hema Commission report, claiming it had only focused on the sexual abuse complaints, which is now being highlighted in the media. “Sexual abuse is not the only issue women in the film industry face. They have several concerns, including access to bathroom facilities, good food, among others. All of this was overlooked by the Hema Commission, which only sought the statements from actors and prominent people in the industry,” she said during a press meet, which was called to address some allegations by a makeup artist against Bhagyalakshmi and two other women in FEFKA. According to her, only four women from their union were called by Justice Hema to discuss their problems. “They should have alerted the respective films unions and asked them to take the initiative to bring these women together,” she said.

She also questioned the women who were coming out with allegations of sexual abuse in front of the media. “Most of them are using the platform as personal vendetta. I have always been particular that women should say no when men try to exploit them. Why do you brand me as anti-woman when I make such a strong statement,” she asked.