'Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam’ team reunites after 37 years

Thiruvananthapuram: After 37 years, Aby and Annie were delighted to see their favourite children again! The grand reunion of the cast and crew of the blockbuster movie ‘Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam’, released in 1987, organised by Manorama Online in association with Jain University, was a beautiful event that celebrated memories. Interestingly, it was the first time in 37 years that the movie’s lead pair Mohanlal and Karthika shared a stage.

Everyone was overwhelmed with nostalgia when Mohanlal walked onto the stage singing ‘Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam’. The audience welcomed him with a thunderous applause as this is a song that no Malayali would ever forget. Meanwhile, director Kamal said that both the song and the movie were part of every Malayali’s evergreen memories. It was a WhatsApp group started by Karthika that led to such a fabulous reunion. The children who had acted in the movie have grown up and have been living in various parts of the country. Meanwhile, the organisers were able to trace all the ‘children’, except Amit.

Mohanlal who was excited to see the actors expressed hope that Amit too would be found soon. Child actors Yadhu Krishnan, Vimal, Vidya, Swapna, Prashob, Boban Joseph, Chaithanya, Karthik Mohan, Vidhu Krishnan and Abhijith Francis shared their memories from the filming days.

Kamal, Priyadarshan, Karthika, Sanalkumar, S Kumar, Ouseppachan, Century Kochumon, Suman Bichu Thirumala, G Suresh Kumar, Viji Thampi, Bhagyalakshmi, Jain University New Initiative Director Dr Tom S Joseph and Manorama Online Marketing Senior General Manger Bobby Paul spoke at the event. The movie was exhibited for the children at the Child Welfare Samiti.