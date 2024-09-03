People who speak up are sidelined, not given enough opportunities in Malayalam cinema: Vincy Aloshious

State award-winning actor Vincy Aloshious revealed there is rampant exploitation within the Malayalam film industry and added that people who speak out are sidelined or given fewer opportunities. The actor also reiterated that the industry is highly patriarchal and false stories are circulated against those who try to speak up, mainly by production controllers.

Though she said she did not face any sexual abuse within the industry, she was expoited financially. “In some cases, I was denied the full money promised to me. We are not given contracts to sign regarding our payment. This leads to a lot of financial exploitation,” she said.

She added gender-disparity issues in the Malayalam film industry should be equally discussed. The government and associations involved should work together to ensure this,” she said. She added that it was shocking to learn about the revelations in the Hema Committe report. “Just like everyone else, I would like to know the truth behind these incidents. The report has given us all a strength and space to speak up,” she said.

“People like Parvathy Thiruvothu are an inspiration. Though we lose out on opportunities for speaking up, we will get films when it is time. People's egos are hurt when we ask them for our promised money. They tell us we are asking for contracts because we are new to the industry and have not learned our way around. I am not aware of any power group within the industry, but I know there are people who exercise their control,” she said, adding that she is not part of any organisation within the film industry. She said the allegations against actors Mukesh and Siddique have to be investigated. “The truth should come out. We should be ready to inquire the truth,” she said.