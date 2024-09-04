Jayasurya is a close friend; haven’t spoken to him after sexual assault complaint: Nyla Usha

Actor Nyla Usha who has been part of several superhit films in her career said she did not face any bad experiences in Malayalam cinema but admits some people may have been asked to make adjustments during their auditions. She said there is a difference when people are offered roles as opposed to when someone is trying to land a role in cinema. She also spoke about her close relationship with actor Jayasurya in an interview with Gulf News.

“I am surprised when people seemed shocked about the findings in the Hema Committee report. While standing with the women who have faced bad experiences in the film industry, let me make it clear that I haven’t faced any such experiences in Malayalam cinema. I was provided with good facilities, including fight tickets and accommodation in good hotels. I have enjoyed such privileges, but I stand with the ones who don’t have those privileges.

There is a difference between roles being offered to you and looking for opportunities through auditions. Some people who ask for chances may face demands for ‘adjustments’. None of my co-actors have ever complained about facing such experiences. However, we often discuss about long working hours and lack of proper payment. What I am trying to say is that no one had confided in me that they had been approached for sexual favours. But, I am aware that such things happen even though no one had opened up to me about it,’ said Nyla.

Nyla bagged her second movie, Jayasurya starrer ‘Punyalan Agarbattis’ before her debut movie got released. The actor said she had a good experience acting alongside Jayasurya, who is now facing sexual assault charges. She confessed that he is a close friend and added that they are so close that she could call him at any time and ask him for a favour. “The accusation against him really shocked me. I haven’t spoken to him after that. When I say that I was shocked, it doesn’t mean that I do not trust that woman or that I support Jayasurya,’ Nyla made her stand clear.

She stated that even though many women have made such accusations, opened up about their experiences on social media or filed complaints earlier, it didn't get enough attention. “This is the right time to raise such issues and consider those complaints seriously,” she said.

Referring to what actor Jomol had said at the AMMA press meet, Nyla reiterated that she stood with the women who have faced assault at movie sets. Nyla, meanwhile, noted that she doesn’t understand why Jomol had made a statement, ignoring what is happening within the industry. “You may not have faced such experiences in this industry, but you definitely hear such things from others. I don’t wish to crush the dreams of many by saying that cinema is a nasty place. I have incredible respect and love for cinema. Anyone should be able to chase their movie dreams. People might knock on your doors or demand many things, but you should courageously say ‘no’.

In cinema, the lead hero decides who should share screen space with him. Even the production house considers his words. I don’t know whether it is right or wrong; but he definitely has the right,” said Nyla.