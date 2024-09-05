Actor Krishna Kumar's daughter Diya Krishna ties the knot with Aswin Ganesh

Actor Krishna Kumar's daughter, Diya Krishna, a well-known social media influencer, has tied the knot with Ashwin Ganesan. The couple, who had been in a long-term relationship, celebrated their union with a wedding at a luxurious hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. Aswin Ganesh is a software engineer.

For the special occasion, Diya’s family, including her siblings Ahaana, Ishani, and Hansika, as well as her mother Sindhu Krishna and father Krishna Kumar, donned elegant light pink attire. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close family and friends.

The ceremony also saw the presence of notable personalities from the film and political worlds, such as Radhika, Suresh Gopi, and Suresh Kumar. Krishna Kumar expressed his profound happiness over his daughter’s wedding, mentioning that they would not be hosting any further celebrations. Reflecting on the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted that a simple, modest wedding was more than enough.

Following the wedding, Diya and Ashwin will be settling into a rented flat in Thiruvananthapuram. Diya Krishna is the second daughter of Krishna Kumar and Sindhu Krishna, with her sisters Ahana, Ishani, and Hansika by her side.