'Nivin was with me on set': Vineeth Sreenivasan offers alibi, claims 'false complaint'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2024 08:43 PM IST
Nivin Pauly; Vineeth Sreenivasan.
Kochi: Director Vineeth Sreenivasan has come out in support of Nivin Pauly, offering an alibi for the actor embroiled in a sexual assault allegation. Calling the complaint false, Vineeth revealed that Nivin was with him on the day the complainant said the incident occurred.

"On December 14, 2023, Nivin was with me on the sets of 'Varshangalku Shesham'. He was with me till 3 am the next day (December 15). The shooting was at Nucleus Mall in Ernakulam. There was a huge crowd that day. The shoot moved to Crowne Plaza in the afternoon. We were there till dawn. Then he went to shoot for the web series 'Pharma', also in Kerala," Vineeth said.

According to the complainant, she was subjected to sexual assault in Dubai by Nivin Pauly and others promising an acting job. Oonnukal police have registered the case under non-bailable sections. Nivin is the sixth accused in the case. Producer A K Sunil is the second accused.

