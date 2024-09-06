Actor, anchor Parvathy Krishna backs Nivin Pauly amid sexual assault controversy

Actor-TV host Parvathy Krishna has come out in support of co-artist Nivin Pauly who is currently embroiled in a sexual abuse controversy. Parvathy released a video on Instagram and revealed that she and Nivin Pauly were busy shooting for a scene in Vineeth Sreenivasan's movie 'Varshangalkku Shesham' on the day the actor was accused of assaulting a woman in Dubai. The shoot took place in Kochi. Parvathy's revelations came a day after filmmakers Vineeth Sreenivasan and PR Arun came out in support of Nivin Pauly.

“I believe it is my responsibility to share what I know. First let me show you some clips from December 14. This is a video of me along with Nivin Pauly. All of you will be able to recognise the film from the photos here,” she said. Parvathy's statements have strengthened Nivin Pauly's claims that he was accused in a false case.

According to the complainant, she was subjected to sexual assault in Dubai by Nivin Pauly and others promising an acting job. Oonnukal police have registered the case under non-bailable sections. Nivin is the sixth accused in the case. Producer A K Sunil is the second accused.

Director Vineeth Sreenivasan on Thursday told Manorama News that Nivin was with him on the sets of 'Varshangalku Shesham' till 3 am (December 15). The shooting was at Nucleus Mall in Ernakulam. There was a huge crowd that day. The shoot moved to Crowne Plaza in the afternoon. We were there till dawn. Then he went to shoot for the web series 'Pharma', also in Kerala," Vineeth told Manorama News.