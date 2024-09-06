AMMA leadership spineless, says Padmapriya

The decision of the office-bearers of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) to resign en masse was shocking, said actor Padmapriya. She also said that the response of Mohanlal and Mammootty, the top actors in Malayalam, to the recent developments in the industry following the release of the Hema Commission report was unfortunate.

“When the entire executive committee decides to quit, who will they tender their resignations to? I don’t understand what moral stand they are adopting by resigning. I would have to state that AMMA is an organisation which lacks head and spine. AMMA has acted irresponsibly,” said Padmapriya, who is also a founding member of WCC (Women in Cinema Collective).

Meanwhile, Padmapriya said that she is still a member of AMMA. Referring to Mohanlal's and Mammootty's reactions, Padmapriya said that nobody will believe the superstars are unaware of the problems existing in the industry. “These two actors are held in high esteem by society, thanks to their economic, social and cultural status. I hope that they will correct their stand,” she said.

Talking about the mention of a power group in Malayalam film industry, Padmapriya said that the desire for control causes the sexual exploitation witnessed in the field. “A power group exists in all film industries; everyone wants control,” she said.

Padmapriya also explained why she took an interval from acting. “When I was barely 25-26 years, a person who is currently a leading production manager asked me whether I hadn’t become old enough to stop acting. That was among the reasons for my break,” she said.

Moreover, after the formation of WCC, she also faced an unofficial ban, said Padmapriya. “Even while acting for short films, I could sense the change in the attitude of the others towards me. In fact, many of the people who supported me during the initial days of my career considered me a trouble-maker after WCC was set up,” she said.