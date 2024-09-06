Lal treated me poorly during 'Maad Dad' shoot: Director Revathy Varma

When renowned advertising film director Revathy Varma ventured into Malayalam cinema, she faced significant challenges. Her directorial debut, Maad Dad (2013), marked a turbulent entry into the industry, revealing the intense discrimination she encountered as a female director.

In a recent discussion about the Hema Committee report, Revathi shared her experiences with Manorama News, highlighting the severe bias she faced. She recounted how even prominent figures like actor Lal treated her poorly during the filmmaking process. Revathy expressed her disillusionment with the internal grievance redressal mechanisms within the film industry, stating that they lack effectiveness.

Revathi also criticized the handling of complaints in the industry, particularly in light of the Hema Committee report. She pointed out that the failure to disclose the names of those accused of misconduct is an injustice to the survivors. According to Revathi, the survivours had provided their testimonies based on assurances from the Chief Minister.

Moreover, Revathy voiced her lack of confidence in the film industry's internal mechanisms for addressing grievances. She described them as being akin to family members handling complaints among themselves and called for a more robust system involving the judiciary and police to deal with issues related to the film industry.