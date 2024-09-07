Malayalam
Mammootty's upcoming Gautham Menon film is titled 'Dominic and the Ladies Purse'. See first look poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2024 01:35 PM IST
Gautham Vasudev Menon is directing 'Dominic and the Ladies Purse'. Photos: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Megastar Mammootty's upcoming film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, has finally got an official title. The makers also released the poster of the film titled 'Dominic and the Ladies Purse'. The intriguing title and the first look poster has excited fans, with many applauding the unique name. Mammootty is wearing a bathrobe in the poster and there is a black bag lying on the floor. The wall is plastered with images and film posters. Mammootty took to social media to announce the title. “Presenting the First Look Poster of Dominic and The Ladies' purse.” The film is produced by Mammootty Kampany.

Dr Sooraj Rajan, Doctor Neeraj Rajan has written the script of the movie, which has been shot entirely in Kochi and Munnar. The final leg of the shoot will conclude soon. Vineeth, Gokulam Suresh, Lenaa, Siddique, Viji Venkatesth, Vijay Babu also play prominent roles in the movie, which is touted as a crime thriller, which also has some comedy elements. Vishnu R Dev is handling the camera, while Darbuka Siva is the music composer of the film. The editing is by Antony.

