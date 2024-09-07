Mammootty turns 73. Here's a list of the megastar's upcoming movies

Megastar Mammootty is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. The actor has been appreciated for his rather unconventional choices in recent years, playing the closeted homosexual in 'Kaathal- The Core', the spine-chilling avatar in 'Bramayugam' and the black and white character in 'Rorschach'. Though he has been busy, the actor who turned producer in 2022, is not ready to slow down. Here's a look at some of his most exciting upcoming releases.

Mammootty in 'Bazooka'. Photo: Imdb

'Bazooka'

The movie directed by Deeno Davis is exciting for a number of reasons. The movie marks the first collaboration of Mammootty and acclaimed director Gautham Vasudev Menon as actors. The movie is also the directorial debut of Deeno, who is the son of noted screenwriter Kaloor Dennis. Mammootty has acted in several films scripted by Kaloor Dennis. The movie was scheduled for release several times but has been delayed for unknown reasons.

Film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon

We just mentioned that Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon will be teaming up as actors for a film. Gautham is also directing Mammootty for his next, the shoot of which is currently under way in Kochi. Though there are not much details about the movie, the makers are expected to release the film's title poster on the actor's birthday.

Mammootty-Fahadh combo in Mahesh Narayanan's film

After the award-winning work 'Ariyippu', Mahesh Narayanan is all set to direct his next film with Mammootty. The movie will feature Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles, along with the megastar. Fahadh is expected to bankroll the movie, which will also feature other prominent actors. The movie, according to rumours, may be shot at impressive locations as it is rumoured to be bankrolled at a budget of Rs 60 crore.