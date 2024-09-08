Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh have become proud parents to a baby girl. Though the power couple is yet to make the announcement, sources close to the industry, revealed that they have welcomed a baby. Prior to her delivery, on Friday, the actor, her husband and their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. With Ganeshotsav starting from Saturday, the families perfectly timed the delivery to welcome the baby on the auspicious day.

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February 2024. Earlier, when Deepika visited the Siddhivinayak Temple along with her family, she was dressed in a teal Benarasi saree, as she walked ahead of Ranveer, who was dressed in a beige kurta set.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram and silenced the relentless speculation and criticism about her pregnancy by sharing a stunning maternity shoot. For months, many trolled and shamed her, with some calling her baby bump fake.