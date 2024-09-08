Banned for questioning demand for sex from actress: Director Soumya Sadanandan

Director Soumya Sadanandan claimed on Sunday that she was blacklisted from the Malayalam film industry for questioning an authority figure who demanded sex from an actress in exchange for money. According to her Facebook post, she disclosed these allegations in her testimony to the Hema Committee. She also noted that even the so-called "good guys" in the industry have a dark side.

She accused the lead actor and co-producer of her first film of editing it without permission and alleged that filmmakers refused to cooperate with her on subsequent projects.

Soumya expressed her gratitude to the Hema Committee and shared her distressing experiences in the industry. Despite approaching female producers for new projects, she reported no success. Soumya clarified in her Facebook post that she had revealed all these details to the Hema Committee. She is the director of the film Mangalyam Thanthunanena, which stars Kunchacko Boban.

Soumya Sadanandan started off her career as a television anchor and an RJ and later went on to work as an assistant and associate director in more than 11 feature films. She also directed a documentary titled 'Chembai: My discovery of a legend,' which won a best jury award at national film festival 2017. Later, her short-film 'Rabbit Hole' also won several awards at the Eastern Global Short Film Festival, 2018.