Actor Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Actor Jayam Ravi and wife Aarti have announced their divorce after fifteen years of marriage. The actor revealed that the decision was taken after a lot of reflections and discussions. According to him, the reason stems from personal reasons and asked everyone to respect their privacy during this difficult phase.

“Life is a journey filled with various chapters, each presenting its own opportunities and challenges. As many of you have followed my journey both on and off screen with utmost love and support, I have always strived to be transparent and honest with my fans and the media as much as possible. It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved,” he wrote.

Grateful for your love and understanding.



Jayam Ravi pic.twitter.com/FNRGf6OOo8 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) September 9, 2024

He further added: “In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private. my priority has always remained the same - to continue bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience. I am still and will always be your Jayam Ravi - who is cherished by all of you throughout my career and as an actor who is dedicated to my craft and commitment to showcase the best of my talent. Your constant support means the world to me and I am grateful for the love you have showered on me over the years. Thankyou for your understanding and continued support,” he concluded. Aarti, who is the daughter of veteran producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, had deleted Jayam Ravi's photos from her social media profile recently, leading to a lot of speculations among fans of the couple. They have two sons.