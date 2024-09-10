Revathy Varma mulls action against online portal for misleading report

Advertising film director Revathy Varma has threatened to take action against an online portal for misleading readers about her comments against a prominent actor in the Malayalam film industry. During an interview with Manorama News, Revathy had spoken about the significant challenges she faced during her directorial debut 'Maad Dad', adding that prominent figures like actor Lal also treated her poorly during the filmmaking process. However, an online portal, which picked the report, claimed that the director had spoken against Mohanlal.

The director expressed her anger on Facebook. “I am a hugely private person but felt it was my responsibility to speak up when I was approached by Malayala Manorama for my opinion on the industry in the wake of the Hema Commission report. The interviewer specifically asked me about my experience in my directorial debut 'Maad Dad'. Those who picked that news know that Mohanlal has not acted in the film. Yet, it is disturbing to see misleading reports about Mohanlal. I have worked with Mohanlal on one occasion for an advertisement. Let me tell you, he is extremely respectful of directors. I will be taking action against the online portal for sharing such misleading news,” she said.

Revathy, in her interview with Manorama News, expressed her disillusionment with the internal grievance redressal mechanisms within the film industry, stating that they lack effectiveness. Revathy also criticized the handling of complaints in the industry, particularly in light of the Hema Committee report. She pointed out that the failure to disclose the names of those accused of misconduct is an injustice to the survivors. According to Revathi, the survivors had provided their testimonies based on assurances from the Chief Minister. Moreover, Revathy voiced her lack of confidence in the film industry's internal mechanisms for addressing grievances. She described them as being akin to family members handling complaints among themselves and called for a more robust system involving the judiciary and police to deal with issues related to the film industry.