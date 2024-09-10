Selena Gomez opens up about inability to have children due to medical conditions

Singer and actress Selena Gomez has recently shared her struggles with pregnancy due to her ongoing health challenges. Living with lupus, an autoimmune disease that leads to chronic inflammation, Gomez had to undergo a kidney transplant at the age of 24.

In an interview with Variety, Gomez revealed that her medical conditions would make it risky for her to carry a pregnancy. She expressed her grief over this limitation, saying, "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

Despite this, Gomez remains hopeful about her future as a parent. She acknowledged her initial expectation of experiencing pregnancy like everyone else, but now feels more at peace with the situation. "I’m in a much better place with that," she explained. She expressed gratitude for alternative paths to parenthood, such as surrogacy and adoption, which are viable options for her.

Gomez conveyed her excitement about these possibilities, stating, "It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby," reflecting her optimistic outlook on becoming a parent in her own unique way.