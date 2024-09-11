Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti expresses shock over actor's divorce announcement, says it was one-sided decision

Tamil artist Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti has expressed shock over the actor's divorce announcement on social media. The actor had recently revealed that he has decided to part ways with Aarti citing personal reasons and also added that the decision was not taken in haste. However, now, Aarti, who was married to Jayam Ravi for 15 years, has reacted to the statement and said she was shocked by her husband's public announcement. She also added that she had to face a lot of blame ever since the announcement was made.

“I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect and privacy that it deserves. For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by the announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one sided and does not benefit our family.

“Despite the pain this has caused, I have chosen to remain dignified and refrained from public comment until now. It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother , my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed. My focus remains on the well being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood. Lastly, I would like to thank the press, media and an our dear fans for their unwavering support througuot the years. Your kindness and love have been a pillar of strength for us and I appreciate your continued prayers and respect for our privacy during this challenging chapter of our lives,” she wrote.