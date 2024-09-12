Actor Sheelu Abraham criticises Tovino and Asif Ali for 'power group' behaviour

Actor and producer Sheelu Abraham has voiced strong criticism against actors Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, and Antony Varghese. According to Sheelu, when Asif, Tovino, and Antony promoted only the three films in which they have lead roles, they intentionally overlooked other films. She pointed out that this behaviour serves as an example of how 'power groups' operate in the film industry.

In her statement, Sheelu said, “Dear Tovino, Asif, Pepe... Thank you for demonstrating how 'power groups' work. In the video where you showerd your unity and affection, you have created the misconception that only your three films will be released for Onam. However, our films, including 'Bad Boys,' 'Kammattikali,' and 'Gangs of Sukumara Kurup,' have been deliberately sidelined. These films are also set to release for Onam. Malayalam audiences are more powerful than selfish power groups. I wish success to all films releasing for Onam and hope everyone recovers their investments and makes a profit.”

Supporting Sheelu's remarks, direvtor Omar Lulu, added, “Asif, Tovino, Pepe... all of you have worked hard in cinema, haven’t you? Aren’t all films made with the same effort? Why have you neglected us?”

The first Onam releases to hit theatres will be 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' and 'Kishkindha Kaandam.' Antony Varghese’s film 'Kondal' is scheduled to release on September 13. Tovino, Asif, and Antony, the leads of these three films, had previously made a video urging audiences to support and embrace all films.