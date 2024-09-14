I was not sidelined; I act in films that invite me: Urvashi

Urvashi recently commented on the ongoing debates surrounding the topics discussed in the Hema Committee report. She clarified that she has not been sidelined from films, despite frequent inquiries from the media. Urvashi explained that her approach is to act in the films that invite her, a point Parvathy also highlighted on ‘Nere Chovve.’

When asked whether women are still marginalised within the power structure of the film industry, Urvashi responded that it is indeed possible to provide opportunities for those who speak out on such issues.

Regarding whether she had been sidelined from films for a period, Urvashi noted that discussing this would involve addressing many complex issues.

"Parvathy is a talented actress who selectively chooses roles that she is passionate about. She focuses solely on very serious characters. These are the kinds of topics we are discussing now. It’s not just about a commission report; this has been a long-standing issue. People often ask me why I haven’t been cast in superstar films for over 25 years. My answer is that my director and producer are my family members. I choose to act in the films that invite me, and I don’t concern myself with who else is cast or what my role entails," Urvashi said.