Stars spread Onam cheer: Mammootty, Mohanlal, and others share festive greetings

As the festive spirit of Onam sweeps across the Indian film industry, celebrities are sharing their joy and warm wishes with fans. Prominent figures like Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Basil Joseph have all taken to social media to spread the Onam cheer.

Mammootty was among the first to extend his greetings, posting a cheerful photo of himself on X with the caption, "My heartfelt greetings to all Malayalis." His fans quickly responded with messages of love and good wishes in the comments section.

Mohanlal also joined the celebrations by sharing a photo on X, accompanied by a sweet note. He wrote, "My heartfelt wishes to all the Malayalis. #HappyOnam," spreading festive joy to his followers.

Actress Shruti Ramachandran made a stylish appearance in a traditional saree, and her Instagram post humorously read, “Hi Onasadhya, Wru? Regards, Me.” Anupama Parameswaran also embraced the festive mood with an elegant saree photo on Instagram, captioned, “Omanapenne… It’s Onam penne.”

Kamal Haasan shared his warm wishes on X, stating, "May the loving energy and vibrant colours of this year's Onam bring you all endless joy! Best wishes from my heart."

Actor Basil Joseph contributed to the Onam festivities by posting pictures with his family, adding to the festive atmosphere online.