'The Bear' dominates comedy acting awards at TV's Emmys

'The Bear' swept three of the four Emmy Awards for comedy acting, with the sole exception being Jean Smart, who earned her third trophy for her role as a driven stand-up comic in 'Hacks'. Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach from 'The Bear' both won their second consecutive Emmys, with White taking the award for comedy actor and Moss-Bachrach for supporting actor. White stars as Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a chef striving to elevate his family's Chicago sandwich shop into a fine dining venue.

"This show has changed my life and instilled a faith that change is possible," White said as he held his award on stage at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Moss-Bachrach earned his trophy for his role as Cousin Richie, a restaurant manager and father.

"I'm so grateful for this show and to work with these beautiful people," Moss-Bachrach said as he thanked his castmates.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for his work in "The Bear" at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Both actors won the same awards at the last Emmys, which was held in January after Hollywood labor strikes disrupted the normal schedule.

In a surprise, Liza Colón-Zayas landed a third Emmy for "The Bear." She was named best supporting comedy actress for her role as chef Tina Marrero, winning in a field that included legends Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett.

Smart received a standing ovation when she won her third Emmy as the septuagenarian comedienne Deborah Vance on "Hacks."

"I appreciate this because I just don't get enough attention," Smart joked on stage.

"Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene and Dan Levy shared hosting duties, the first father-and-son duo to emcee the awards.

Jean Smart. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

"If things go south, my name is pronounced Martin Short," Eugene Levy deadpanned, referring to the "Only Murders in the Building" star who was in the audience.

Dan Levy joked that the Emmys were known as "broadcast TV's biggest night for honoring movie stars on streaming services."

In drama categories, "Shogun," a historical epic set in feudal Japan, was the frontrunner to take the night's top trophy for best drama series.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki earned best supporting drama actress for playing Princess Diana on "The Crown." On stage, she said she did not write a speech "because I'm superstitious, and now I'm in a real pickle."

Billy Crudup, a conniving media executive on "The Morning Show," claimed his second Emmy for supporting drama actor. He motioned to his "piece of eye candy there, my wife" - fellow nominee Naomi Watts - as he held his trophy.

Winners were chosen by the nearly 22,000 performers, directors, producers and other members of Hollywood's Television Academy.

(With Reuters inputs)