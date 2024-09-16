Malayalam
Sheelu Abraham reacts to trolls criticising her and Rima Kallingal for working in their husbands’ films

Our Correspondent
Published: September 16, 2024 03:31 PM IST
Rima Kallingal, Sheelu Abraham
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Sheelu Abraham has addressed a recent troll targeting her and fellow actress Rima Kallingal. The troll had criticized both actresses for acting in films directed and produced by their respective husbands.

In response to the troll, Sheelu took to Instagram to share her thoughts. She wrote, “Whenever my films are about to release, this type of trolling usually surfaces. To those who think this way, just wait and see how many more people will be acting in their husbands’ films in the future.”

Sheelu's response has been met with widespread support from her fans and colleagues, who have praised her for handling the situation with grace. Her recent film, Bad Boys, directed by Omar Lulu, features her in the lead role opposite Rahman. 

