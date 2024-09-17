Tovino’s 'ARM' sets new record for Onam releases, tops booking charts

Tovino Thomas’s film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has set a new benchmark in Onam releases with its impressive success. Within just 24 hours of its release, it became the most-booked film on the BookMyShow platform, selling 150,000 tickets. This achievement has positioned ARM ahead of Vijay’s GOAT and the Hindi film Stree 2, which are currently in the second and third spots, respectively.

The film has been met with stellar feedback from audiences worldwide. In just five days, ARM has already collected over Rs 40 crores from theatres across the globe.

Produced by Listin Stephen under the Magic Frames banner in collaboration with UGM Motion Pictures, ARM is released in five languages. The film marks the directorial debut of Jithin Lal, with a screenplay written by Sujith Nambiar. It stars notable actors Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi in lead roles. These actresses have made significant contributions to Tamil and Telugu cinema. The supporting cast includes Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Harish Uthaman, Kabir Singh, Pramod Shetty, and Rohini. Art direction is handled by Jomon T. John, known for his work in both Malayalam and Bollywood films, while editing is done by Shameer Muhammad.