No discussions on trade union within AMMA, says Cuckoo Parameswaran

Cuckoo Parameswaran, a member of the artists' organization AMMA, has addressed recent comments made by former executive member B. Unnikrishnan regarding the formation of a trade union. She firmly dismissed these remarks, stating that there should be no misunderstandings about AMMA.

Cuckoo clarified that no one from AMMA has engaged in discussions about establishing a trade union. She emphasized that those who initiated such discussions should not need to be named publicly.

In an interaction with Manorama News, Cuckoo expressed confidence that AMMA will move forward strongly with its interim governing body. She also announced that the general body meeting and elections are set to take place in two months, ensuring a clear path for the organization’s future.