Mandatory remuneration contracts for payments above Rs 1 Lakh in Malayalam cinema: Producers’ body

Ernakulam: In the wake of the Hema Committee report, the Kerala Film Producers’ Association has issued a directive to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), mandating remuneration contracts for all individuals working in the industry starting October 1. The rule applies to those receiving payments exceeding Rs 1 lakh, and the contracts must be drawn up on stamp paper before the commencement of work. These contracts will also include clauses addressing sexual harassment and drug abuse.



In a letter dated September 18, the Producers' Association clarified that it would not intervene in any issues or allegations arising outside the scope of the proposed contracts. The new rule applies to everyone involved in film production, including actors, technicians, and other crew members.

The association also expressed concerns over the growing trend of actor-producers facing legal action for tax evasion and their increasing dominance in film financing. The body argued that this made it more difficult for traditional producers to thrive.

The Hema Committee, led by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice K Hema, had previously reported widespread indiscipline in the industry, including the use of alcohol and drugs. It also pointed to the absence of written contracts, failure to pay agreed remuneration and gender-based pay disparities.