Never had to act, I lived as her son in films: Mohanlal on Kaviyoor Ponnamma

Mohanlal and Mammootty have paid their tributes to actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who was synonymous with her 'mother roles' in Mollywood.

Ponnamma's passing at 80 pained Mohanlal, who played her son in several notable films.

"My dear Ponnamma Chechi, you gave me and my characters the love of a mother. For our beloved Malayalam audience, we were mother and son. Over the years, our characters showed that a son is always a son to his mother. I never had to act as her son; I was living it," Mohanlal wrote on Facebook.

"Kireedam, Bharatham, Vietnam Colony, Dasharatham, Natturajavu, Vadakkum Nathan, Kizhakkunarum Pakshi, Oppam..., " Mohanlal listed a few movies in which she portrayed characters of a lovable mother.

"Ponnamma Chechi was like the character in 'His Highness Abdullah' who would run toward me, calling me son even though I wasn't her son. Unable to pay my tributes to Chechi with these whimpering words.. the motherly love will forever fill my memories," he wrote.

Mammootty paid his tributes by posting an adorable picture of Ponnamma kissing his cheeks. "Tearful adieu to Malayalam's amma, my own Ponnamma Chechi," wrote actor and MP Suresh Gopi.