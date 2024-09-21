Remembering Kaviyoor Ponnamma: Madhu, TR Omana, Urvashi, Sibi Malayil, and Jayabharathi

In Malayalam cinema, Kaviyoor Ponnamma is celebrated for embodying maternal love and strength on and off the screen. This article features heartfelt reminiscences from prominent figures in the industry, such as Madhu, Sibi Malayil, Jayabharathi, Urvashi, and TR Omana, who share her profound impact on their lives and careers.

The mother who amazed: Madhu

After Aranmula Ponnamma, Kaviyoor Ponnamma became the beloved mother figure for Malayalam film artists and viewers alike. In one of my films, where I played a double role, Ponnamma portrayed both my wife and my mother. Her journey to the silver screen began after she made a name for herself on the stage.

I knew Kaviyoor Ponnamma long before she entered the film industry. I still recall watching her perform in plays. While acting with Prathibha Arts, she received an invitation from KPAC, and I have also heard that Karunanidhi invited her to join Tamil theatre. Kaviyoor Ponnamma is among the exceptional talents that Malayalam theatre has gifted to the film industry.

To me, Ponnamma was like a family member. I last saw her about five or six years ago. Earlier, we would meet whenever she visited Thiruvananthapuram, and I would call her to check on her health. Although I learned that her condition had worsened, I never imagined the end would come so soon. Ponnamma endured many hardships throughout her life, often living in solitude despite having everyone around her. With a heavy heart, I bid a tearful farewell to my dear colleague.

At ease while acting: Sibi Malayil

In my film Kireedam, there is a scene where Kaviyoor Ponnamma gently runs her fingers through Mohanlal's hair while reading the Ramayana. That moment beautifully portrays the deep bond between a mother and her son and remains one of my all-time favourite scenes. Years later, when 'Chengol' came as a sequel to 'Kireedam', it featured a similar scene that echoed the earlier one. It symbolized the unbreakable connection between a mother and her son, who had endured immense personal loss.

Ponnamma Chechi first worked with me in Thaniyavarthanam, where she played Mammootty's mother. After that, she appeared in several of my films, including 'Kireedam', 'Dasharadham', 'His Highness Abdulla', and 'Bharatham'.

What amazed everyone about Ponnamma chechi was her ability to portray the role of a mother even at a young age, often to actors much older than her. The age of her character was never an issue for her. She indeed had an innate gift for expressing motherly emotions through her face.

On set, she was not just an actor but a storyteller, often sharing her experiences working with the early actors and directors of the Malayalam film industry. Everyone else on these sets would eagerly listen to her stories.

My dear Ponnammaamma: Jayabharathi

During the early days of my career, I remember arriving on a film set for shooting and hearing Sheelamma calling someone "Ponnoo." To my surprise, it turned out to be Kaviyoor Ponnamma. I affectionately started calling "Ponnammamma" as she played my mother in films. She never spoke ill of anyone or indulged in gossip. Only kind words ever came from her. When I invited her to my son Unni's wedding, she graciously said, "You don't have to come down and invite me. I'll come if I am well".

Though I never heard Ponnamma chechi sing, people often praise her singing talents. She embodied femininity and grace in every way. Ponnamma did not have to 'act' as a mother—she simply had to be there. The moment she called someone `son', the person standing beside became her son. If she called someone "daughter," you could feel the presence of a real mother before you. It is just that the affection in her voice touched our hearts so deeply.

I have never seen a mother like her in the Malayalam film industry. This is my heartfelt tribute to Ponnamma's memories.

Motherly love and care: Urvashi

I still remember Ponnu aunty standing up for me on a film set, confronting a production manager who tried to belittle me. That was the first time I saw her so angry—trembling with rage. I was the one who had to calm her down. She had a deep, protective bond with me, like a real mother.

Though I knew her health was declining, I always hoped she would recover, and I kept praying for it. Ponnu Aunty was not just like a colleague; she felt like a close relative. She also shared a unique friendship with my mother.

Unlike other actors who played motherly roles, Ponnu Aunty had a certain aura of a superstar. She never relied on makeup or perfumes like most actresses who played those roles. She would often scold me, reminding me to be careful with such things.

Like two rivers that flowed together: TR Omana

While filming 'Nadhi', Ponnamma and I acted together while sitting on two country boats. But in real life, there was never any distance between us. We worked in countless films together and shared many journeys over the years. Hearing about her passing brings a deep sadness to my heart.

The last time I saw her was two years ago. I was in Kochi for a program and visited her at home. She was very weak then. She said to me, "Don't leave today; let's stay together." But I could not stay longer. Even during that brief visit, we reminisced about moments from many years ago. Sadly, I never got to see her again.