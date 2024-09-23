Ranbir Kapoor learnt this Malayalam lullaby for daughter Raha; reveals Alia

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently revealed on a TV show that her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, has learnt a Malayalam song for their daughter Raha. The Bollywood heartthrob apparently learned the popular Malayalam lullaby ‘Unni Vavavo’ by Mohan Sithara for the movie Santhwanam, to put his daughter to sleep. Interestingly, it was their nurse who first sang the song to Raha, who was later picked up by Ranbir. “Our nurse has been singing Unni Vavavo to Raha since she was a baby. Whenever sleepy, she cues ‘Mumma vavo, papa vavo.' Now, Ranbir has also learned how to sing this song for her,” Alia said.

Meanwhile, the video of Alia explaining this has become viral on social media. She also sings the first two lines of the song. Malayalis, meanwhile, are celebrating in the comment box, appreciating the star couple’s dedication and love for their daughter. Unni Vavavo is an evergreen lullaby written by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri and composed by Mohan Sithara. The lullaby rendered in the soulful voices of KJ Yesudas and KS Chitra has since conquered the hearts of Malayali music lovers. Malayalis have been commenting on how this song is not just a lullaby but an emotion. Meanwhile, another user wrote that Unni Vavavo is the ‘national song’ of all Malayali babies, emphasizing the incredible popularity of the song. People didn’t even forget to hilariously remind the internet that Unni Vavavo has now become a ‘pan – Indian’ lullaby.

Ranbir’s fans appreciate the actor for showing interest and enthusiasm to learn a song loved by his daughter. Funnily enough, some fans are 'sure' that Raha may have been a Malayali in her previous birth. Some users were quick to remind how cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter, too, had learned a Malayalam song. Ziva Dhoni had also picked up the song from the nurse caring for her. Her rendition of ‘Ambalapuzhe Unnikannanodu Nee’ had become viral a few years ago.