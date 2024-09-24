Mixed reactions emerge as FFI selects 'Laapataa Ladies' over 'All We Imagine As Light' for Oscars

When Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024, it seemed a certainty that the film would be chosen as India’s official Oscar entry. This independent film not only made history by breaking India’s 30-year dry spell at Cannes but also captured one of the festival’s most prestigious awards.

To the surprise of many, however, the Film Federation of India (FFI) selected Kiran Rao’s acclaimed Laapataa Ladies as the country’s submission for the Oscars. This decision sparked a wave of mixed reactions among cinema lovers, who felt the snub of All We Imagine As Light was unwarranted.

Social media lit up with opinions. One user posted on X, “So, All We Imagine as Light wasn’t picked despite its Grand Prix win? Smart choices matter if you want to succeed. Familiarity could have worked in its favour.” Another user expressed confidence in All We Imagine As Light, stating, “It would have been a sure nominee. Laapataa Ladies would be lucky to even get shortlisted (and I really liked that film!).” Some voices voiced their frustration more bluntly, with one commenting, “Of course it wasn’t chosen. India struggles with Oscar submissions... All We Imagine As Light was the only choice that made sense.”

In its official citation, the FFI described Laapataa Ladies as a film that explores the complexities of Indian womanhood. They noted, “Indian women embody a unique blend of submission and strength. Laapataa Ladies beautifully captures this duality in a semi-idyllic, tongue-in-cheek manner. It portrays women who can aspire to be homemakers while also embracing entrepreneurship and rebellion. This film offers a narrative that resonates with the need for change while also highlighting the potential for it. Laapataa Ladies engages and entertains, appealing not just to women in India but universally.”