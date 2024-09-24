Malayalam
PM Modi hugs Hanumankind after ‘Big Dawgs’ performance in US

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2024 10:55 AM IST
Hanumankind, PM Modi. Photo: Instagram
Nassau Coliseum in New York buzzed with excitement on Sunday as global artists Hanumankind, Devi Sri Prasad, and Aditya Gadhvi performed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the vibrant Indian diaspora. Among the highlights of the evening was Hanumankind, the Kerala-based hip-hop artist, whose hit song 'Big Dawgs' recently soared into the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

A standout moment from the concert featured Hanumankind’s performance of 'Big Dawg', which had the audience on their feet. After the show, PM Modi personally congratulated him, exclaiming 'Jai Hanuman' during their brief exchange. This gesture has since gone viral, resonating with fans and followers on social media.
The Prime Minister’s warm welcome included a hug and a firm handshake, underscoring his support for the creative arts.
Originally from Kerala, Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, has experienced an incredible rise in his musical career. His explosive track 'Big Dawgs', has not only garnered widespread attention but has also solidified his place in the music scene.

