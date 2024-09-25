No going back: Jayam Ravi dismisses reconciliation with Aarti Ravi

Actor Jayam Ravi has been making headlines recently following his announcement of separation from his wife, Aarti. In a social media post, Aarti expressed her surprise at her husband’s decision, indicating that she was unaware of his intentions.

Amidst swirling rumours of a potential reconciliation, Jayam Ravi has firmly denied any such possibility. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he stated, “I want a divorce. If Aarti truly wished to reconcile, why hasn’t she reached out to me? Why has she ignored the two legal notices I sent? Does this behaviour suggest a desire to reunite? And why would there be speculation about a ‘girlfriend’ if she wanted to mend things?”

Addressing the rumours surrounding a third party, Keneeshaa, he remarked, “How did these speculations about her arise? It’s unnecessary to involve anyone else in this situation. I plan to establish a spiritual healing center with Keneeshaa, and we are currently searching for a suitable location. My divorce is unrelated to this venture. This not only impacts me but also reflects poorly on everyone involved, including our families. Has anyone considered that?”

Jayam also confirmed that their divorce case is currently in court, with the first hearing scheduled for October. He emphasized, “Going forward, I’ll handle everything legally. There’s no turning back – I want a divorce.”

On September 10, Jayam Ravi officially announced his decision to separate from Aarti, with whom he shares two sons, after 15 years of marriage.