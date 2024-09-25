'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen has refuted rumours about the story behind his film's sequel and said his movie won't be based on the controversial Hema Commission report, as claimed by some news portals. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the director said the reports were baseless, though he confirmed that the sequel was on the cards.

"I don't know where this information surfaced from, it is not true. After seeing the reports, Vipul Shah (who is the film's producer) and I laughed. There will be a seuel to the film and the scripting is under way, but it has nothing to do with the Hema Commission report," he said.

Adah Shah, who played the lead in Sudipto's 'The Kerala Story' is expected to play a main character in the sequel, though the makers are yet to reveal more details regarding the film. The Hema Commission report, which exposed the dark side of the Malayalam film industry, has created ripples across the country, with some independent film bodies' seeking a similar probe about sexual abuse in their respective industries. 'The Kerala Story', meanwhile, had courted controversy during its release after the makers claimed it was based on a true story of radicalisation that took place in Kerala.