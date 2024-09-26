It's a wrap for Kiran Abbavaram's pan-Indian flick ‘Ka’

The shoot for pan-Indian Telugu movie ‘Ka’ starring Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role has been wrapped up. Debutants Sujith and Sandeep have written and directed this period action drama, which is bankrolled by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under the banner of Sree Chakras Entertainment. Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films has acquired the distribution rights of the movie in Kerala.

The makers had earlier released the character poster of the movie’s female lead Tanvi Ram who plays Radha in 'Ka'. Nayani Sarika also essays an important role in the multi-lingual, which will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. Kiran Abbavaram previously acted in superhit movies, including Meter, Rules Ranjan and Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha.

Vishwas Daniel and Satheesh Reddy Maasam have cranked the camera while Sam C S has composed the music. Editing is by Sree Vara Prasad and Sudheer Macharla is behind the art direction. Chouhan is the executive producer and KA Production has handled the line production. Rahasya Gorak is the CEO, while Sabari is the film's PRO.