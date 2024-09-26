Manju Warrier dazzles at ‘Vettaiyan’ audio launch with 'Manasilayo' performance

Actress Manju Warrier stole the spotlight at the audio launch of Rajinikanth's film 'Vettaiyan'. Her dynamic entrance during the performance of the song 'Manasilayo' has captured the hearts of fans and quickly gone viral. Manju wowed the audience by showcasing the catchy hook step from the song, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

The video of her performance has received widespread attention, drawing reactions from many, including notable figures in the industry. Alongside the clips, several stunning images of Manju from the event have also surfaced, amplifying the excitement surrounding her appearance.

Dressed in a light yellow Anarkali churidar, Manju's elegant look has sparked discussions among fans and critics alike.

The song 'Manasilayo' has rapidly garnered millions of views since its release, becoming a significant hit. Featuring both Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier, it has made a remarkable impact on the music scene and continues to trend on YouTube.