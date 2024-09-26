Shah Rukh Khan’s airport dash turns chaotic as fans go wild

Actor Shah Rukh Khan made a dramatic entrance at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday as he headed to the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. However, his journey was anything but smooth. The superstar was met with an overwhelming crowd of fans, making it a chaotic scene as he tried to navigate his way inside.

In a now-viral video capturing the moment, fans can be heard chanting his name, creating an electrifying atmosphere. SRK faced a surge of enthusiasm from his admirers as soon as he stepped out of his car. The excitement escalated to the point where he was pushed around, nearly losing his balance at one moment.

Despite the valiant efforts of his security team and CISF personnel to protect him, the throng of fans proved challenging to manage. Amid the shouts and screams, one particularly distressed female fan let out a chilling cry, overwhelmed at the sight of her idol. Comments from viewers reflected the intensity of the situation, with one fan lamenting, "It is impossible for us fans from Iran to see Shah Rukh Khan. Now this lady saw him near her and lost her control." Another remarked, "People should give them space."