Entertainment

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2024 11:11 AM IST
Mithun Chakraborty. Photo: Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement on X.
“Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” wrote the minister in the post. The award will be presented to Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024, Vaishnaw said.

Chakraborty, 74, made his acting debut with Mrinal Sen's 1976 film 'Mrigayaa', for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. He is also known for films such as 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki', 'Commando', 'Surakshaa,' 'Disco Dancer,' and 'Dance Dance.'

