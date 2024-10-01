Actor Govinda releases audio clip post injury, thanks everyone for their prayers

Mumbai: Actor-politician Govinda, who was injured after his licensed revolver misfired on Tuesday morning, released an audio message for his fans reassuring them that he is safe. He also thanked them for their prayers. The audio message, which is being widely circulated on social media, is in Hindi.

“Namaskar, Pranam. I am Govinda. With the blessings of all of you and the blessings of my parents, and by the grace of my Guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctor here, respected Dr. Garwal, and I thank all of you for your prayers," he said. His wife Sunita was in Kolkata at the time of the injury and is reportedly on her way to meet the actor.

#Govinda's first audio statement after being injured by the pistol... pic.twitter.com/KFTp3vmThv — Amit Karn (@amitkarn99) October 1, 2024

Govinda will be kept in observation for 48 hours reportedly after which he will be given a discharge from the hospital. Govinda was reportedly injured while he was cleaning the revolver at his Juhu residence. A bleeding Govinda was immediately rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu for treatment where his condition is now stable. The actor was preparing to catch a flight to Kolkata, when the incident happened.