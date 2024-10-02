Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

My silence is not a sign of weakness or guilt: Aarti Ravi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2024 02:29 PM IST
Aarti Ravi. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Following Jayam Ravi's announcement in September about his separation from Aarti Ravi, speculation has swirled regarding the reasons behind their divorce. While Aarti initially chose to remain silent, she soon released a statement expressing that she felt “blindsided” by his public declaration. She shared a new statement to clarify her position.

In her latest message, Aarti stated, “When they go low, we go high.” She explained that she felt compelled to address the ongoing commentary about her personal life. “In light of the public discussion surrounding my situation, I want to emphasize that my silence is not a sign of weakness or guilt. I have chosen to maintain my dignity and refrain from responding to those attempting to portray me negatively. I trust the legal system to deliver justice.”

Aarti further clarified her earlier comment about feeling "blindsided." She specified that this referred to Ravi's public statement and not the divorce proceedings themselves. “To be clear, my previous statement referred to the public announcement that was supposedly made by mutual consent. I maintain that this came as a shock and was not about the unilateral divorce process. It’s unfortunate that my words were misinterpreted.” She concluded by expressing disappointment that her “hope for a private conversation” has yet to be realized.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE