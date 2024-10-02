My silence is not a sign of weakness or guilt: Aarti Ravi

Following Jayam Ravi's announcement in September about his separation from Aarti Ravi, speculation has swirled regarding the reasons behind their divorce. While Aarti initially chose to remain silent, she soon released a statement expressing that she felt “blindsided” by his public declaration. She shared a new statement to clarify her position.

In her latest message, Aarti stated, “When they go low, we go high.” She explained that she felt compelled to address the ongoing commentary about her personal life. “In light of the public discussion surrounding my situation, I want to emphasize that my silence is not a sign of weakness or guilt. I have chosen to maintain my dignity and refrain from responding to those attempting to portray me negatively. I trust the legal system to deliver justice.”

Aarti further clarified her earlier comment about feeling "blindsided." She specified that this referred to Ravi's public statement and not the divorce proceedings themselves. “To be clear, my previous statement referred to the public announcement that was supposedly made by mutual consent. I maintain that this came as a shock and was not about the unilateral divorce process. It’s unfortunate that my words were misinterpreted.” She concluded by expressing disappointment that her “hope for a private conversation” has yet to be realized.