Mammootty who has a slew of projects lined up in the coming months, joined the sets of debutant director Jithin K Jose's upcoming film on Wednesday. The megastar shared a photo of himself on the sets of the film, which will be produced by his own firm Mammootty Kampany. The shoot of the film began in Nagercoil nearly a week ago. Vinayakan, who will play a prominent role in the movie, is also seen in the photo.

The screenplay of the film, which is being bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany, is co-written by Jishnu Sreekumar and Jithin K Jose. The title of the film has not yet been disclosed. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films will handle the distribution in Kerala. This project marks the seventh film produced under the Mammootty Kampany banner. More details about the cast and the film will be revealed in the coming days. Jithin K. Jose is also recognized for writing the story of the superhit film 'Kurup', which starred Dulquer Salmaan.

Our Dearest @mammukka Joined the sets of #MammoottyKampany Production No.7 at Nagercoil Today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DhYOLzUo7V — MammoottyKampany (@MKampanyOffl) October 2, 2024

The film features a talented crew, with George Sebastian serving as the executive producer. Cinematography is handled by Faisal Ali, while editing is managed by Praveen Prabhakar. Line production is overseen by Sunil Singh, and Arom Mohan takes on the role of production controller. Shaji Naduvil is the production designer for this exciting new project.