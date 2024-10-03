'Bramayugam' ranked second in Letterboxd's list of top 25 horror films of 2024

'Bramayugam' directed by Rahul Sadasivan, has made it to Letterboxd's list of 25 best horror films of 2024. The movie featuring Mammootty as Kodumon Potti, has been ranked second among the 25 movies in the genre. Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree 2' has secured the 23rd spot, among films, which includes 'The Substance' and 'The Girl With The Needle'.

'Bramayugam' and 'Stree 2' are the only Indian films in the list, which mostly includes films from Indonesia, Hollywood, among others. 'Chime,' 'Dead Talents Society,' 'Your Monster,' 'Alien Romulus,' 'Strange Darling,' 'Exhuma,' I Saw the TV Glow, Birdeater, The Devil's Bath, Oddity, Lisa Frankenstein, Longlegs, Late Night With The Devil, Agak Laen, The First Omen, Speak No Evil, Milk and Serial, Slay, Kang Mak From Pee Mak, A Quiet Place Day One and Azrael are among the other films, included in the list.

Letterboxd is a social media platform that compiles a list of the best movies based on their member ratings. They plan to update the list on a monthly basis and conclude it by early 2024.

'Bramayugam' released earlier this year and opened to positive response among the audience and critics alike. The film focuses on Kodumon Potti and the events that unravel when a folklore singer from the Paanan caste loses his way and arrives at the eerie mansion where Potti resides.