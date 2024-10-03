'Paleri Manikyam' set for grand 4K re-release on October 4

'Paleri Manikyam', Mammootty's acclaimed film that swept the Kerala State Film Awards in 2009, will re-release in theatres on October 4. Though the movie, directed by Ranjith, has been re-released twice in the past, this time's theatrical run will be special as the film will hit theatres in 4K ATMOS format. The film will get a worldwide release.

The decision might have been heavily influenced by the success of Mammootty's recent films and his reinvention in the past year.

'Paleri Manikyam', features Mammootty in a triple role. The film showcased his brilliance in handling distinct variations in dialects and body language for each character. The megastar won the state award for Best Actor that year, while Shwetha Menon, who played Cheeru, also clinched her first state award for Best Actress. The film also boasts a talented cast, including Mythili, Sreenivasan, and Siddique, who played prominent roles.