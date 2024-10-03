Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Paleri Manikyam' set for grand 4K re-release on October 4

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 03, 2024 11:42 AM IST Updated: October 03, 2024 03:47 PM IST
A still from 'Paleri Manikyam'. Photo: Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

'Paleri Manikyam', Mammootty's acclaimed film that swept the Kerala State Film Awards in 2009, will re-release in theatres on October 4. Though the movie, directed by Ranjith, has been re-released twice in the past, this time's theatrical run will be special as the film will hit theatres in 4K ATMOS format. The film will get a worldwide release.
The decision might have been heavily influenced by the success of Mammootty's recent films and his reinvention in the past year.

'Paleri Manikyam', features Mammootty in a triple role. The film showcased his brilliance in handling distinct variations in dialects and body language for each character. The megastar won the state award for Best Actor that year, while Shwetha Menon, who played Cheeru, also clinched her first state award for Best Actress. The film also boasts a talented cast, including Mythili, Sreenivasan, and Siddique, who played prominent roles.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE