Alia Bhatt stuns fans at DJ Alan Walker's concert

Alia Bhatt recently made a special appearance at a concert by Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker in Bengaluru, creating quite a buzz on social media. Videos and photos capturing her interactions with the audience quickly went viral.

In one memorable moment, Alia took to the stage to enthusiastic cheers, greeting the crowd with a warm "Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru." She playfully added, "Surprise, surprise," as her new song 'Chal Kudiye' from the upcoming movie Jigra played in the background. A delightful photo surfaced showing Alia and Alan posing together, embracing the moment.

alia bhatt in banglore for alan walker concert 🤍 pic.twitter.com/1uDZbJ9UxD — jigra era (@softiealiaa) October 4, 2024

For the event, Alia looked breathtaking in a blue off-shoulder bodycon dress paired with stylish heels, while Alan opted for a casual look in a grey hoodie, black pants, and his signature face mask. Another snapshot captured Alia standing alongside Alan as he performed, showcasing her enjoyment of the show. She also made sure to take time to pose with fans, further endearing herself to the crowd.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra features Alia alongside Vedang Raina and is set to hit theatres on October 11. The film follows the gripping journey of Alia's character, who goes to extraordinary lengths to free her brother from prison. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soumen Mishra, the film promises to be an engaging watch.