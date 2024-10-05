Dileep and Kavya Madhavan lead a glamorous evening of stars in Kochi

The Navaratri celebrations organized by Kalyan Jewellers transformed into a star-studded gathering, creating a magical atmosphere under the night sky filled with stars. This year's event took place in Kochi and attracted numerous celebrities and prominent figures from the Indian film industry. Dileep and Kavya Madhavan arrived with their family to join in the festivities.

Among the stars from the Malayalam film industry were Tovino Thomas, Nikhila Vimal, Jude Anthany Joseph, Naila Usha, Anna Ben, and Anarkali Marikar, all of whom graced the occasion. Tamil actor Prabhu was seen attending the event alongside his wife, Punitha Prabhu, while Tovino Thomas was accompanied by his wife, Lydia Tovino.

The Bollywood scene was well-represented as well, with a host of celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Saif Ali Khan flying into Kochi for the celebration.

Following a ceremonial evening prayer and the lighting of lamps, the stars mingled in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Outside, they admired the traditional 'Bommai Kolu' display that had been set up, which enhanced the festive spirit of the gathering, reminiscent of a grand awards night.