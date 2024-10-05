Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan lead a glamorous evening of stars in Kochi

Our Correspondent
Published: October 05, 2024 02:40 PM IST Updated: October 05, 2024 03:04 PM IST
Actor Dileep and family. Photo: YouTube
Topic | Entertainment News

The Navaratri celebrations organized by Kalyan Jewellers transformed into a star-studded gathering, creating a magical atmosphere under the night sky filled with stars. This year's event took place in Kochi and attracted numerous celebrities and prominent figures from the Indian film industry. Dileep and Kavya Madhavan arrived with their family to join in the festivities.

Among the stars from the Malayalam film industry were Tovino Thomas, Nikhila Vimal, Jude Anthany Joseph, Naila Usha, Anna Ben, and Anarkali Marikar, all of whom graced the occasion. Tamil actor Prabhu was seen attending the event alongside his wife, Punitha Prabhu, while Tovino Thomas was accompanied by his wife, Lydia Tovino.
The Bollywood scene was well-represented as well, with a host of celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Saif Ali Khan flying into Kochi for the celebration.

Following a ceremonial evening prayer and the lighting of lamps, the stars mingled in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Outside, they admired the traditional 'Bommai Kolu' display that had been set up, which enhanced the festive spirit of the gathering, reminiscent of a grand awards night.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE