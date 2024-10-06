Mohanraj: The gentle soul who played fearsome characters on screen

Keerikadan Jose, the antagonist from Kireedam, has long been considered an iconic villain in Malayalam cinema, thanks to the sheer charisma and fear that actor Mohanraj exuded on screen. With his bloodshot eyes, messy spiked hair, and a noticeable scar on his forehead, Keerikadan was a nightmare not just for Sethumadhavan, but for the entire village. The chilling laughter of Keerikadan echoed menacingly when he spotted a helpless Sethumadhavan in the bustling market crowd. Audiences would shudder as close-up and wide shots of Keerikadan's cruel visage and piercing eyes appeared on the big screen. The moment Cochin Haneefa's character shouted, "Keerikadan chathee!" (Keerikadan is down!), signaling Sethumadhavan’s victory, the audience erupted in applause, letting out a collective sigh of relief. Keerikadan was celebrated just as much as Sethumadhavan, and Mohanraj proudly carried the moniker throughout his career.

There is no Kireedam without Keerikadan Jose! Screenwriter Lohithadas often emphasized that Keerikadan was the backbone of the story. Sethumadhavan only becomes the hero after defeating Keerikadan, highlighting the antagonist's critical role. This is why the iconic climax and Keerikadan's imposing physique remain fresh in the audience's memories. Although Mohanraj played numerous villain roles, none were as frightening or impactful as Keerikadan Jose. He never complained when people referred to him by his character's name instead of his own.

The fearsome Keerikadan Jose is just one of the memorable villains portrayed by Mohanraj. His other unforgettable roles include Bhaskaran in Narasimham, Chengalam Madhavan who challenges Jagannathan in Aaraam Thampuran, the retired goon Pattambi Ravi in Hello, Kareen Bhai in Kanalkkattu, and Kuttichira Pappan who confronts Mullankolli Velayudhan in Naran.

For a villain to secure a place in the audience's hearts, he must possess the same charisma as the hero. Mohanraj represented the ultimate villain in Malayalam cinema for over three decades. He was a ruthless antagonist, only bested by stronger heroes. The protagonists portrayed by Mohanlal in films like Aaraam Thampuran, Naran, and Narasimham emerged victorious only by defeating the formidable villains brought to life by Mohanraj. Interestingly, Mohanraj also showcased his comedic talents by playing the retired goon Pattambi Ravi in Hello, winning over audiences with this new persona and earning appreciation for his ability to bring laughter.