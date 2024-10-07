Sushin Shyam submits soundtracks from Aavesham and Manjummel Boys for Grammy consideration

Sushin Shyam has reached a notable milestone in his career by submitting his work for Grammy Award consideration. Celebrated for his distinctive musical style in Malayalam cinema, Shyam has put forth compositions from two of his recent films for evaluation by the prestigious awards.

He took to Instagram to announce that he has submitted music from two projects across different Grammy categories. The first is the soundtrack for Aavesham, which is in the running for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. The second submission is for Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Shahir, competing in the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media category.

In his post, Shyam expressed his excitement, saying, “I am incredibly honoured to share that my work from Aavesham and Manjummel Boys has been submitted for Grammy consideration. A special thanks to Aditya Veera for his thoughtful recommendation of the music for the 67th Grammy Awards. His deep understanding of the process made everything much easier. This has been both an exhilarating and fulfilling experience for me, and I’m thrilled to see how far these projects have taken me! I hope all members of the Recording Academy take a moment to listen!”