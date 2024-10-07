Swasika still believes in traditional concept of marriage, touches my feet every morning: Prem Jacob

Serial actor and Swasika's husband Prem Jacob revealed that the 'Chathuram' actor touches his feet every morning as a mark of respect. Prem said his wife still believes in traditional concept of marriage, including serving him food and eating from his plate. Swasika, who is currently basking in the success of the Tamil movie 'Lubber Pandhu', had admitted to this in the past, but was severely trolled for her statements. Now Prem's words have gone viral. “Swasika touches my feet after waking up every morning. I do the same. She also randomly comes and touches my feet when I am sitting somewhere. She does this mostly before she leaves for any new movie or advertisement. It's like something you would see in the movies. She gets tea for me, serves me food and even eats from the same plate I ate. Swasika still believes in all these concepts. In fact, she gets angry if I wash my plate,” said Prem.

Swasika said she was surprised when her husband also reciprocated her actions. “When he first said that he would also touch my feet, I thought he was joking. But, he has been doing that since the day of our wedding. Whenever I touch his feet, he responds in kind,” said Swasika.

Prem also revealed that Swasika brings him coffee every morning when he reads the newspaper and never allows him to enter the kitchen. Swasika and Prem tied the knot in January this year. The duo worked together in a serial and fell in love. Swasika, who has acted in several superhit TV shows, has played pivotal roles in 'Prabhuvinte Makkal,' 'Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan,' 'Porinju Mariam Jose' and 'Chathuram.'