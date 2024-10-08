Jeo Baby’s ‘Kaathal: The Core’ starring screen icon Mammootty in the lead role has gained pan-Indian fame and recognition for its sensible treatment of a sensitive topic. The director, in a recent interview with The New Indian Express, claimed that he avoided intimate scenes in the movie because he did not find it necessary. He added that people had a perception that he avoided the intimate scenes due to Mammootty's involvement. For the uninitiated, 'Kaathal: The Core' discusses same-sex relationship and follows the life of a man named Mathew.

“I still have the first draft of the script. The movie is about two individuals who are in love. I didn’t feel the need to include scenes where they embrace or kiss. If Mammootty was not available, I would have made 'Kaathal' with any other actor,” Jeo remarked.

He said Mammootty was cast as the protagonist as he wanted an actor who was really aware about the challenges and prejudices faced by the LGBTQ community. He said the veteran actor was also curious to know why he had approached him for the role. “I told Mammootty that he preferred an actor who could understand the theme of the movie well,” he said. The director said Mammootty clearly understood the story and the theme of the movie from the start. “We were able to start shooting within six months of meeting him. Mammookka acted in 'Kaathal' postponing the shooting of 'Kannur Squad' that was supposed to go on the floors before this one. Mammootty was knowledgeable about the LGBTQ community. Besides, we held discussions with Mammootty thrice before finalising the script. Mammootty was the one who suggested Jyothika's name as the female lead,” said Jeo.