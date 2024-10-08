President Droupadi Murmu honours National Film Award winners, bats for women-led development in cinema

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu honoured the winners of the 70th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Veteran star Mithun Chakraborty received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Music composer AR Rahman, actors Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, and Manasi Parekh, were among those who received the awards from the president.

The National Film Awards were announced in August honouring the best in cinema for the year 2022. At the ceremony, Murmu said the Indian cinema is the world's largest film industry as it produces movies in "several languages and regions". "It is also the most diverse area in the field of arts," the president said in her speech. Out of the 85 people who received awards today, only 15 were women, she pointed out.

"Today, there are around 85 people who have received awards today but there are only 15 women in them... I believe that more efforts can be made towards women-led development in the film industry. I believe films and social media are a great tool to bring a change in society," she added. Murmu also congratulated Chakraborty for receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Chakraborty, who was wearing an arm brace in his right hand, received the award amid loud applause from the spectators who gave him a standing ovation as he walked to the stage along with an aid. "I have come on this stage once again thanks to your blessings... Nothing was handed to me on a platter, I struggled a lot. But today, after receiving this award, I have stopped complaining. Thank you God, you gave me everything back and with interest," Chakraborty, 74, said in his speech.

He also shared a few tips for budding talent across India. "Our country has many talented people, but what they don't have is money. I'd like to tell them that you may not have money, but don't lose hope. Keep dreaming. Sleep but don't let your dreams sleep."

Malayalam film 'Aattam: The Play' won the top prize of the best feature film, along with wins in screenplay and editing categories. Sooraj R Barjatya was adjudged as best director for the Hindi movie 'Uunchai'. Neena Gupta won her second best supporting actress award for the same film. Pawan Malhotra was named the best supporting actor for the Haryanvi film 'Fouja'.

The award for best actor went to Rishab Shetty for the Kannada hit 'Kantara', which also took home the prize for best popular film award for providing wholesome entertainment. Nithya Menen (Tamil film 'Thiruchitrambalam') and Manasi Parekh (Gujarati movie 'Kutch Express') shared the best actress honour.

Music composer AR Rahman won the National Film Award for best background music for his work in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponnyin Selvan - I', which was also named the best Tamil film. This is the seventh National Award for both Rahman and Ratnam. Rahman said he is happy that his seventh National Award has come for a film with Ratnam, who gave Rahman a break with 'Roja'. He also received his first National Award in the best music direction category for the 1992 film.

"This is the seventh National Award and I'm very, very grateful to God, and all the filmmakers who have helped me get these National Awards, especially to Mr Mani Ratnam," he added. Manoj Bajpayee received a special mention for "Gulmohar", which also won Rahul V Chittella the award for best Hindi film. Pritam got the award for best music director (songs) for 'Brahmastra-Part 1'.